If you have the little humans riding along with you for the next few days, we want to make sure you have a healthy amount of options to keep them entertained. Here are a few destinations.

Winter Fest OC

OC Fairgrounds, Costa Mesa

This is the final weekend for families to experience the winter transformation at the OC Fairgrounds. Enjoy sledding, light activations; ice skating, and even a visit to Santa’s petting zoo. The day’s events are capped off with a fireworks show as adding some real bang for your buck.

LA Zoo Lights

L.A. Zoo

This is also the last weekend to catch the incredible light display at the Los Angeles Zoo. The state of the art LED displays, 3d projectors, and even a water show will be closing out this Sunday. In addition to the lights and sounds, real reindeer will be making the rounds for a truly unique evening at the zoo.

Christmas In the Wizarding World of Harry Potter

Universal Studios, Hollywood

Also drawing to a close is the holiday festivities tied into the Harry Potter portion of Universal Studios. Fans will have to wait a full year to experience the season at Hogwarts™ Castle, complete with a roaming choir, themed merchandise and treats, as well as unique lighting displays.

Disney On Ice: Follow Your Heart

Citizens Bank Arena, Ontario

The kiddos have the lines from every movie memorized. This is the chance for them to get familiar with their favorite Disney characters as they come to life in the ice. Join Olaf, Anna, Elsa, Buzz Lightyear, Cinderella, Mickey and Minnie as they navigate a kid-friendly plotline that encourages children (and adults) to always be true to their heart.

Santa Monica Pier Aquarium

Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica

Operated by Heal The Bay, the aquarium tucked under the famed pier is a preservation gem and home to some 100 local species. The kiddos will love story time on Saturdays or Shark Sundays all while learning about the marine life that surrounds them.

Tear Up The Track

Go Kart World, Carson

Just off the 405 freeway, Go Kart World has been providing thrills for kiddos and adults alike for 20-plus years. Offering 6 different tracks for karting of all ages/skill types, kids can actually get behind the wheel of a gas-powered vehicle and race their friends and family in a safe, controlled environment.