SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — A preliminary magnitude 4.5 earthquake shook San Francisco Bay Area residents out of their slumber early Thursday morning.
The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake’s epicenter was 2 miles from Berkeley. The earthquake had a preliminary depth of 8 miles.
The quake struck at 2:39 a.m. and was felt throughout the East Bay, North Bay and San Francisco. While many were jolted out of their beds, there was no preliminary reports of major damage or injuries.
The quake did knock items off the 24-hour Safeway’s shelves in San Leandro.
The USGS website says people reported feeling the quake 40 miles south in San Jose.
(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)