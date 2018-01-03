Filed Under:Car Chase, Police Pursuit

COMPTON (CBSLA) — A U-Haul pickup truck carrying boxes of diapers and luggage in its flatbed area is leading police on a chase on several freeways, across several cities.

The chase began at about 11 a.m. after the driver failed to yield. Two people are reportedly inside the truck’s cab.

Police successfully used a spike strip on the truck, but it failed to stop the pursuit. The truck is currently driving slowly on the truck’s rim on the truck’s front passenger-side tire on side streets after the shredded tire fell off.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it comes in.

  1. Natalie McCorkell Leonard says:
    January 3, 2018 at 11:56 am

    Why interrupt a TV show with a car chase? Some people aren’t interested!

