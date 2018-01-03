SAN JACINTO (CBSLA) — A possible road rage incident turned deadly Wednesday.

As KCAL9/CBS2’s Tina Patel reports, deputies say just before noon someone opened fire on a black Chevy as it was stopped at the intersection of Ramona and Warren Road in San Jacinto. The car rolled through the light, ending up in a ditch.

When deputies arrived, they found an injured woman in the driver’s seat and an injured man outside the car. Both were taken to the hospital, but neither survived.

Investigators are now trying to figure out if road rage may be to blame. A scary thought to people who live nearby.

“It’s crazy and I want to get out of here because something like that happening on a route that I take on a daily basis, it’s very frightening for me,” said driver Elyse Askari.

Deputies say although there were witnesses who heard the shooting, they don’t have a good description of a suspect or suspect vehicle right now. They are looking at security video from a nearby dairy to see if that can provide any clues.

Some say crime has been on the rise in the area and a shooting on the highway isn’t that surprising.

“Honestly, it’s another day as sad as that sounds,” said driver Patrick Trice.

Ramona Expressway, one of the busiest roads in the Hemet-San Jacinto area, was closed most of the day — leading to some major traffic backups and frustrated drivers.

“These are some of the main inlets and outlets of Hemet,” said Trice. “So that being shut down can be pretty detrimental to the city.”