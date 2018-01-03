BAKERSFIELD (CBSLA/AP) — Authorities say a young child has died in a fire inside a storage unit where a family of five had been living.
Kern County officials say firefighters responding near Bakersfield early Wednesday found the storage unit behind a grocery store engulfed in flames.
Three other family members were hospitalized with unknown injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)