Filed Under:bakersfield, Child Dies, Storage Container Fire

BAKERSFIELD (CBSLA/AP) — Authorities say a young child has died in a fire inside a storage unit where a family of five had been living.

Kern County officials say firefighters responding near Bakersfield early Wednesday found the storage unit behind a grocery store engulfed in flames.

Three other family members were hospitalized with unknown injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch