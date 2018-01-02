stingray, injuries, stings, beach, beachgoers, huntington beach
HUNTINGTON BEACH ( CBSLA) — More beachgoers are coping with painful stingray injuries in Huntington Beach.

On Friday, 75 people got stung. Forty people were stung on Saturday; forty more on Sunday; and 30 more on Monday. CBS2/KCAL9’s Michele Gile reports about the same number were injured Tuesday.

Lifeguards administer an immediate treatment to beachgoers stung by the painful barbs: they pour scalding hot water into a first-aid bag, where victims put their feet.

“It’s not a good start to the New Year,” Colin White, whose afternoon surf was interrupted by a sting, said.

Lifeguards say they don’t know exactly what’s bringing all of the stingrays to the area, but warm weather, crowds and low tides could be to blame.

