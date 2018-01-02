SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — Larry Falce, a 36-year veteran of the San Bernardo County Sheriff’s Department died Tuesday night from injuries he suffered in a New Year’s Eve attack, the department announced.
The San Bernardino Police Department confirmed late Tuesday that a suspect in the 70-year-old deputy’s apparent road rage attack has been taken into custody. No further details were released.
The department says Falce was driving his own car when he got into a minor car accident. Officers say the person in the other car beat Falce unconscious. He died after two days in the hospital. Falce was the oldest deputy to serve on the department.
At 10 p.m. a procession was held for Falce from Loma Linda Hospital to the coroners office, Stu Mundel was live in Sky9
“He prided himself as being a lifelong public servant, who cared deeply about this profession,” Lt. Sarkis Ohannessian said. “Larry was loved by his peers and the community members he served. More importantly, he cared about so many people he called family.”
Before joining the department in 1981, Falce served in the U.S. Army.
Stay with KCAL9 at 10 p.m. and CBS2 at 11 p.m. for more on this developing story.