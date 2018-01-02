Filed Under:Pasadena

PASADENA (CBSLA) – Authorities are searching for a medically-endangered 64-year-old woman and her 41-year-old daughter who have been missing since at least Friday.

Sheila Wallace (left) and Marina Morse. (Pasadena PD)

According to Pasadena police, Sheila Wallace and her daughter, Marina Morse, were reported missing by family on Dec. 29, when their apartment at 74 S. Allen Ave. was found vacant. They have not been seen or heard from since.

Wallace requires medical attention and her daughter is her primary caregiver, police said.

Wallace is described as white, 5-foot-4, 105 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. The two may be driving a white BMW sedan owned by Morse.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call Pasadena police.

