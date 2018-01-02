LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A 74-year-old man died in a fire that also forced dozens of seniors out of a high-rise apartment building in Koreatown, authorities said Tuesday.
The fire was reported at 10:48 p.m. Monday in a third-floor apartment at Wilshire Christian Manor, 616 South Normandie Ave., a 16-story retirement community with low-income housing.
Authorities say the fire started in the victim’s apartment. Firefighters quickly put out the fire, then found the man in the burned unit and pronounced him dead at the scene, Los Angeles Fire Department dispatcher Margaret Stewart said.
The cause of the fire remains undetermined, she said.
Dozens of residents were forced out of their apartments by the fire alarms, but have since been allowed to go back home.
