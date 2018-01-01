PASADENA (CBSLA) — The 129th Rose Parade is underway, with 39 floral-covered floats, 20 equestrian groups and 20 marching bands rolling down the streets of Pasadena.
Thousands camped out on Colorado Blvd. overnight to get ready for the annual event, a 5 1/2-mile procession themed “Making a Difference.”
Actor Gary Sinise, best known for his role as Lt. Dan Taylor in “Forrest Gump,” is serving as grand marshal.
“Gary’s humanitarian work with our defenders, veterans, first responders and their families over the years embodies our theme to the fullest,” Tournament of Roses President Lance Tibbet said.
Twenty-four awards were handed out before the event. The Sweepstakes Award, for most beautiful entry, encompassing float design, floral presentation and entertainment, went to Singpoli American BD for its “Rising Above Paradise.”
Floats will be on display until Tuesday during the Showcase of Floats at Sierra Madre and Washington boulevards.
