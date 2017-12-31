PASADENA (CBSLA) — Camping out for prime viewing spots for the Rose Parade has become something of a norm in Los Angeles.

KCAL9’s Greg Mills spoke to people who had camping out down to a science.

Many of the people arrived on Colorado Boulevard hours ago, he reported at 8 p.m.

It was like an urban camping ground — fires were blazing up and down the boulevard.

The parade won’t be starting for hours but that doesn’t stop people from moving in to get a great spot.

Each year, for almost a decade Marco Bustos camps here with all the comforts of home.

He could even watch inside his home away from home, his RV. He shares it with his West Covina family and he sleeps on the street.

“Mother-in-law and kids sleep in here and they feel comfortable, we sleep on the street” Bustos said.

At least the RV is stocked — beer and tamales fill the fridge. So being on the street won’t be so bad.

There are also carnitas slow cooking.

Marco’s sister, Rosa, grew up five miles from Colorado Boulevard but tomorrow she’ll see the parade, in person, for the very first time.

She said she likes the accommodations.

“Last nite we slept here. Tonight we are going to sleep on the sidewalk,” said Rosa Plascencia.

Mills also spoke to the 6-member Chavez family enjoying their fourth camp out.

“It’s gonna be freezing but exciting,” said Daniela Chavez.

Mills asked her if the camping out part was as fun as the parade. “Definitely is. It’s totally worth it. We meet a lot of new people and the cars are totally worth it,” she said.

On New Year’s Eve, a parade of classic cars cruise the boulevard.

Lakrishi Kindred and her husband and kids and camping out for the third time.

“Everybody here is from all over the world. And everybody is so nice,” she said. “We always meet new people.”

The Helpful Honda people were also on hand, well, being helpful. They handed out blue blankets.