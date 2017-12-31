HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — The year 2017 started off with the vandalization of the famed Hollywood sign.

And a year later, many are still talking about the “Hollyweed” prank.

On Sunday, here’s what Twitter users are saying:

New Year’s Day 2018 has a lot to live up to. Hollyweed January 1, 2017 pic.twitter.com/faEYFtcBs3 — 💀💀💀 (@_jurassicapark) December 31, 2017

2017 began with Hollyweed – what will it end with? — kails (@KaileyGrubb) December 31, 2017

When I wake up tomorrow the “Hollywood” sign better say “Hollyweed” — Cooper Sharp (@coopatrooopa) December 31, 2017

Never forget that 2017 started off with the Hollywood sign being changed to 'Hollyweed' ICONIC pic.twitter.com/0V3wG3Pc0c — liv guy🌹 (@livvyguy) December 31, 2017

i can't believe its almost 2018 it feels like yesterday someone turned the hollywood sign into hollyweed — max (@honeybunchbower) December 31, 2017

since 2017 started with someone changing the hollywood sign to 'hollyweed' , i have very high expectations for the start of 2018 and i do not want to be let down. — hailey mccoy (@haileymccoyyy) December 28, 2017

2017 went by so fast I could’ve sworn it was just yesterday the Hollywood sign was changed to Hollyweed — rose 🦋 (@roseejeann) December 30, 2017

2017 really began with the hollyweed sign and it will end with teens talking about eating laundry detergent. what a year it has been — 🍷 (@bleuvaIentine) December 31, 2017

One year ago today: 'Hollywood' sign altered to read 'Hollyweed'? Read more: https://t.co/vsXOfNKpls pic.twitter.com/2Qs8589dDv — snopes.com (@snopes) December 31, 2017

This year we had Hollyweed. What will the first meme of 2018 be? pic.twitter.com/ojJOa2s2lf — Merel (@ProudPuff) December 31, 2017

Throwback to the beginning of 2017 when we thought it was going to be better than 2016 because the Hollywood sign was changed to HollyWEED. How innocent. How naive. I miss those glory days… — Clarissa (@gullibleclar) December 29, 2017

this year has been surreal because it started with the hollyweed sign — fev (@eleventhfeven) December 19, 2017

Whoever made the Hollywood sign say hollyweed on the 1st of 2017 really set the outlook of 2017. If someone would like to change the Hollywood sign to say One Direction that'd be great — if i could fly (@hazzas_hugs) December 30, 2017

the hollyweed sign feels like it happened in 2010 — aj ღ jonghyun (@taetional) December 31, 2017

The Hollyweed sign! pic.twitter.com/1fv2IKmdyQ — Sam 240 83 (@ironicwhiskers) December 30, 2017

Remember when at the beginning of the year someone changed the Hollywood sign to say “HOLLYWEED” and we all thought 2017 was gonna be awesome? So naive — Akhil Maheshwari (@akhil_mah) December 28, 2017

never forget Hollyweed — coco (@VCRhole) December 25, 2017

Man remember when somebody changed the Hollywood sign so it said "Hollyweed" what a great start to 2017 tbh. — mollyann 🌹🎉 (@mollymayisme) December 31, 2017

i think the creation of the hollyweed sign was actually the ritual that set a curse on 2017 — pallas (@HesterPallaa) December 31, 2017

I thought 2017 would be lit bc we started off with the hollyweed sign but I was wrong — jolly shantell 🎁 (@xshantellx) December 31, 2017

Started 2017 with hollyweed memes and ending it with tide pods. What a year. — shoei🌻 (@shoeihatesyou) December 31, 2017

Hollyweed — the nihilist (@chabesmith) December 28, 2017

this year we have “hollyweed” let’s see how people top that on the 1st — ً (@marveIsdrvco) December 31, 2017

i miss the hollyweed sign. i remember seeing it later that morning and it had been taken down — dani (@VENUSBBYS) December 31, 2017

2018 better start with something better than hollyweed pic.twitter.com/bPqO9ErFfA — Andres 🍥 (@IsssAndres) December 31, 2017

I swear I saw the hollyweed sign like last month how the hell is it already almost New Years 🤦‍♂️ — 🐨 (@braanndon28) December 30, 2017