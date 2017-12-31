Each year, many of us making resolutions to fulfill in the year ahead. In Orange County, it’s no different. But, there are many resolutions you can make to help make your community in O.C. a better place! Here are some great ideas to hold on to in 2018!

1.) Conserve Water

According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor, most of California is out of the drought that crippled the region in prior years. But, that doesn’t mean we’re out of the clear. So, do your part and help conserve water this year!

2.) Get Cultural

Orange County is full of incredible cultural places to visit. From the Segerstrom Center for the Arts to the Korean American Center, the Bowers Museum, the Pageant of the Masters and Discovery Cube, there are endless places to visit and learn.

3.) Take On An Outdoor Activity

With great weather throughout the year, why not take on surfing, stand-up paddleboarding, or another outdoor activity?

4.) Be A More Courteous Driver

We all have room to improve in our daily lives, and that means in your attitude as well! With a little more patience, we can all be better drivers! After all, we spend so much of our time in cars and in traffic, so why not make it a tad more tolerable?

5.) Get That Earthquake Kit

It’s been 23 years since the 1994 earthquake that shook the Southern California region. The chances are that we are in for a big quake at some point in the future, if not the near future. So, get out and get prepared. There are plenty of earthquake kits that include the essentials that you must have!

6.) Be On Time

Traffic is not a joke in Southern California, but it’s a great thing to be on time! Leave a little earlier!

7.) Try New Food

Orange County offers up some of the best food in the world. With a huge range of cuisines at every price point, make a resolution to try out new types of food this year! From Vietnamese to Indian food and Mongolian food, there are plenty of delicious options.

8.) Go Hiking

Beautiful weather and nature are just two amazing reasons why people choose to live in Orange County. Why not get out and enjoy them both? Visit Turtle Rock Viewpoint Trail in Irvine, Black Star Canyon Trail in Orange, or go hiking In Laguna Beach!

9.) Make A Difference In Your Community

Making a difference means doing something positive for someone without the expectation of anything in return. In Orange County, you can volunteer at a food bank, a homeless shelter, or donate clothes and other goods that you don’t need.