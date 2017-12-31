KOREATOWN (CBSLA) — Los Angeles police were in Koreatown Sunday investigating one of two officer-involved shootings this weekend.

The shooting unfolded around midnight near the corner of 9th Street and Western Avenue after officers received a call from someone inside the BCD Tofu House. The caller reported that a man inside the restaurant had a weapon and was causing a disturbance.

When officers arrived, they encountered the suspect who they say he motioned the object toward them. That’s when an officer opened fire.

The suspect was struck once, and was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It remains unclear whether the suspect was armed with an actual weapon.

Elsewhere, in Winnetka, the LAPD had responded to another call of a domestic disturbance. Four officers responded to the scene.

When they arrived, they encountered a man they say was holding what they believed had been a gun. Police said they saw the man make some sort of a motion with the gun, which is when officers discharged their weapons.

The man was declared dead on the scene. It remains unclear whether the man fired his weapon first.

Both shootings remain under investigation.

Sgt. Frank Preciado of the LAPD described domestic disturbance calls as both “difficult” and “very dangerous.”

“You try to prepare for the possible worst case scenario. We try to de-escalate the situation. We understand that we only know some of the elements that took place. And then, as much as we try to, we still don’t know what’s going to transpire in these incidents,” he said.