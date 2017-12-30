Filed Under:Charlottesville, Float, Heather Heyer, Rose Parade, Social Justice, Susan Bro

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA)  —  A Rose Parade float about social justice, will honor the life of Heather Heyer, the activist killed in Charlottesville when a white supremacist mowed her down with his vehicle.

Heyer’s mother, Susan Bro, will ride the float to pay tribute to her daughter’s sacrifice.

Bro spoke Saturday with CBS2’s Greg Mills.

:If I think about, If I think about Heather and why we’re here. it’s not only humbling, it’s very sad because she’s not here with me,” Bro said.

Heyer, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and other Americans who fought for justice will be depicted on the float.

Bro said it was mind-blowing when she got the call asking to take part. She’s watched the parade her entire life.

“We looked at each other and said “Oh my gosh! I can’t believe this. This is amazing.”

heather heyer Rose Parade Float Will Honor Activist Killed By White Supremacist In CharlottesvilleIt’s been an emotional roller coaster for Bro ever since she got another phone call with the terrible news on that August afternoon.

“He was saying something about a car had hit her. A car, what car? I said I don’t know what you are talking about. And I started screaming.” Bro says.

 

Heather was at the rally to challenge the white supremacist way of thinking. Bro says her daughter was a social justice warrior.

“One-on-one. Saying tell me why you are doing this. What are you doing? Why are you here? What does this mean to you? Why do you believe this way,” Bro says.

She challenged their sick and extreme views and she died in the process.

gettyimages 831088332 Rose Parade Float Will Honor Activist Killed By White Supremacist In Charlottesville

The silver Dodge Charger alledgedly driven by James Alex Fields Jr. passes by police officers near the Market Street Parking Garage moments after driving into a crowd of counter-protesters on Water Street on August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia. Heather Heyer, 32 years old, was killed and 19 others injured when they were struck by Fields’ car. (credit: Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)

“When the detective told me she was pronounced I just remember putting my head down and these ungodly wails came out of me,” Bro says.

She knows her daughter’s name has become synonymous with the fight for equality.

No doubt Bro will travel down Colorado Boulevard Monday sharing Heather’s hope and her message.

“Let’s all roll up our sleeves and get to what we need to do to make this country better,” Bro said.

Bro and others on the float will be wearing purple scarves. Purple was Heather’s favorite color.

 

