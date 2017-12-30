LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — No one matched all six numbers in Saturday night’s Powerball contest.
The next draw, Wednesday, will be worth an estimated $440 million. But that number could climb as there is always a buying frenzy when the jackpot exceeds $100 million.
No one picked all six numbers in Friday’s Mega Millions draw either and that game’s jackpot is now $343 million.
That brings the combined jackpots to $783 million.
The winning numbers in Saturday’s Powerball are 28, 36, 41, 51 and 58. The Powerball is 24.
The winning numbers in Friday’s Mega Millions are 4, 10, 18, 28 and 62. The Mega ball is 7.
It costs $2 to play each game.
