LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles residents are still being ticketed for parking at meters that are broken or malfunctioning.
However, a new state law kicking-in in 2018 aims to change that by allowing drivers to park at broken parking meters ticket-free.
The new law states that even if the credit card part of the meter is working but the coin part of the meter is jammed, you can still park in the spot without getting a ticket.
According to the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association, in 2014 alone, drivers were dinged with $165 million in broken meter tickets.
A group called the California Public Parking Association opposes the law. The group believes the new rule could make the parking crunch worse and says the change could lead to vandalism.