APPLE VALLEY (CBSLA) — Authorities have announced the arrest of three men they said stole a number of rifles during a home invasion robbery Thursday morning.

The victim reported that three men forced their way into his home om tje 14000 block of Navajo Road in Apple Valley and stole the property, also including ammunition.

Two of the suspects also reportedly stole the victim’s vehicle while one of the suspects allegedly remained behind to watch the victim.

The alleged victim escaped and called authorities.

Deputies responded to the residence and detained Steven Baird, 39, of Apple Valley.

A short time later, the victim’s vehicle was located. During a traffic stop, two men were inside the vehicle.

They were later identified as Joseph Canum, 20, and Rahif Sanam, 24. Both Canum and Sanam are residents of Apple Valley.

Deputies said the rifles and thousands of rounds of ammo were also located inside the vehicle.

All the property taken during the alleged home invasion was recovered.

The three men were positively identified by the victim. Police said all three of the suspects are gang members and Baird is also on probation.

The men were all booked at the High Desert Detention Center on residential robbery, criminal threats and gang enhancements charges .Bail was set at $200,000 for each suspect.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Deputy Peters or Sergeant Evans at the Apple Valley Station.