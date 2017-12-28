Disneyland
Disneyland, Anaheim
www.disneyland.com
Date: December 31, 2017
Ring in the new year with a pyrotechnical spectacle you won’t soon forget! Disneyland will light up the skies over its theme park for 5 minutes at 9pm and again at 12pm and be the scene of plenty of partying on New Year’s Eve!
Queen Mary’s New Year’s Eve Party
The Queen Mary, Long Beach
www.queenmary.com
Date: December 31, 2017 at 8pm
Celebrate 2018 aboard the historic Queen Mary for a 21+ party! As you celebrate the new year under a fireworks filled sky, the legendary Queen Mary will be helping you toast the new year with terrific food, drinks and live entertainment. Whether you like to dance the night away, or just enjoy the music, there’s truly something exciting for everyone! Southern California’s best fireworks display starts at midnight, so grab a special someone and kiss under the sparkling array of lights!
Marina del Rey New Year’s Eve Fireworks & Glow Party
Burton Chace Park, Marina del Rey
www.angelcitybrewery.com
Date: December 31, 2017 from 7pm to 12am
Celebrate New Year’s Eve 2017 in Marina del Rey with a Glow Party & Fireworks Show that is sure to delight kids and adults alike! At 7pm, the Glow Party will begin with fun activites for the whole family, including live DJ’s, dance music, dancers, curcuit breaker robots, face painting, a photo booth, free giveaways, food trucks and more. Then, at 8:59:30pm, they will hold an East Coast 30 second countdown and viewing party of the Times Square ball drop along with a fireworks display in Marina del Rey! At 11:59:30pm, it’s time for Los Angeles to ring in the new year! Celebrate with the 30 second countdown followed by another ten-minute fireworks display!
EVE at Universal Studios
Universal Studios, Hollywood
universalstudioshollywood.com
Date: December 31, 2017
Visit Universal Studios on New Year’s Eve for their first ever New Year’s Eve party! On December 31, 2017, be part of Hollywood’s biggest New Year’s Eve celebrations as you jump on thrilling rides and attractions and then continue the fun into the night with dancing, music, and a special countdown at midnight along with fireworks! EVE is included with all park admissions on December 31st.
Knott’s Berry Farm
Knott’s Berry Farm, Buena Park
knotts.com
Date: December 31, 2017
New Year’s Eve at Knott’s is unlike any other event in Southern California! Special fireworks, live entertainment, and special extended hours will be on hand for this one-night event where guests will have the chance to say goodbye to the final moments of 2017 and celebrate 2018! The New Year’s celebration features entertaining activities for the whole family including a family friendly comedian, live bands, swing dancing and more. Find out more at Knott’s. On New Year’s Eve, they will even extend their ours for the day from 10am to 1am!