This New Year’s Eve, there are venues and parties across Southern California offering up terrific events to ring in the new year! Dance the night away, celebrate with friends, and as the clock strikes midnight, see a terrific fireworks show!



Disneyland

Disneyland, Anaheim

www.disneyland.com

Date: December 31, 2017 Disneyland, AnaheimDate: December 31, 2017 Ring in the new year with a pyrotechnical spectacle you won’t soon forget! Disneyland will light up the skies over its theme park for 5 minutes at 9pm and again at 12pm and be the scene of plenty of partying on New Year’s Eve!



Queen Mary’s New Year’s Eve Party

The Queen Mary, Long Beach

www.queenmary.com

Date: December 31, 2017 at 8pm The Queen Mary, Long BeachDate: December 31, 2017 at 8pm Celebrate 2018 aboard the historic Queen Mary for a 21+ party! As you celebrate the new year under a fireworks filled sky, the legendary Queen Mary will be helping you toast the new year with terrific food, drinks and live entertainment. Whether you like to dance the night away, or just enjoy the music, there’s truly something exciting for everyone! Southern California’s best fireworks display starts at midnight, so grab a special someone and kiss under the sparkling array of lights!



Marina del Rey New Year’s Eve Fireworks & Glow Party

Burton Chace Park, Marina del Rey

www.angelcitybrewery.com

Date: December 31, 2017 from 7pm to 12am Burton Chace Park, Marina del ReyDate: December 31, 2017 from 7pm to 12am Celebrate New Year’s Eve 2017 in Marina del Rey with a Glow Party & Fireworks Show that is sure to delight kids and adults alike! At 7pm, the Glow Party will begin with fun activites for the whole family, including live DJ’s, dance music, dancers, curcuit breaker robots, face painting, a photo booth, free giveaways, food trucks and more. Then, at 8:59:30pm, they will hold an East Coast 30 second countdown and viewing party of the Times Square ball drop along with a fireworks display in Marina del Rey! At 11:59:30pm, it’s time for Los Angeles to ring in the new year! Celebrate with the 30 second countdown followed by another ten-minute fireworks display!



EVE at Universal Studios

Universal Studios, Hollywood

universalstudioshollywood.com

Date: December 31, 2017 Universal Studios, HollywoodDate: December 31, 2017 Visit Universal Studios on New Year’s Eve for their first ever New Year’s Eve party! On December 31, 2017, be part of Hollywood’s biggest New Year’s Eve celebrations as you jump on thrilling rides and attractions and then continue the fun into the night with dancing, music, and a special countdown at midnight along with fireworks! EVE is included with all park admissions on December 31st.