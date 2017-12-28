Filed Under:Long Beach

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – A man in his 40s was found dead in a Long Beach house fire Wednesday night.

At 9:57 p.m., Long Beach Fire Department crews were dispatched to a house fire in the 3000 block of Fashion Avenue. On arrival, they found flames shooting from the house and were told by neighbors that someone may still be inside.

They searched the home and found a man dead in one of the bedrooms, a fire department spokesperson told CBS2. His name was not released.

The fire was knocked down within about 10 minutes. The bedroom where the victim was found and a portion of the hallway were badly burned, the fire department said.

It was unclear how many people were in the home when the fire broke out. The cause of the fire and the man’s death remain under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch