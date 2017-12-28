LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – A man in his 40s was found dead in a Long Beach house fire Wednesday night.
At 9:57 p.m., Long Beach Fire Department crews were dispatched to a house fire in the 3000 block of Fashion Avenue. On arrival, they found flames shooting from the house and were told by neighbors that someone may still be inside.
They searched the home and found a man dead in one of the bedrooms, a fire department spokesperson told CBS2. His name was not released.
The fire was knocked down within about 10 minutes. The bedroom where the victim was found and a portion of the hallway were badly burned, the fire department said.
It was unclear how many people were in the home when the fire broke out. The cause of the fire and the man’s death remain under investigation.