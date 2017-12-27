First Night Fullerton
Downtown Fullerton
www.cityoffullerton.com
Date: December 31, 2017 from 7pm to 12am
The City of Fullerton will be celebrating the 26th annual “First Night Fullerton” on New Year’s Eve! First Night Fullerton is an open party which is a family-friendly event featuring musical stage performances by celebrity cover bands, rides, roaming entertainment, zip lining, games, food vendors, activities and more. The festival ends at midnight as the sky lights up with an incredible aerial display of fireworks to ring in the New Year. To make this event even more appealing, you’ll hear music from local favorites. This free event is from 7pm until midnight and generally draws around 15,000 guests every year!
Hermosa Beach New Year’s Celebration
Hermosa Beach Pier, Pier Plaza, Hermosa Beach
www.hermosabch.org
Date: December 31, 2017
Ring in the New Year in Hermosa Beach on the famed Hermosa Beach Pier! The celebration, which will begin at 8pm, will feature music by Lou Giovannetti and his Big Band, and will have 2 ball drops: one at 9pm for New York, and one at midnight for Southern California.
Mansion NYE Party
Mansion, Costa Mesa
www.eventbrite.com
Date: December 31, 2017
Ring in 2018 with friends, and your loved ones at Mansion in Costa Mesa. The nightclub will be offering 2 areas of music including an all star local DJ lineup, multiple stocked bars, appearances, party favors, confetti cannons, and a midnight balloon drop.
Escape New Year’s Massive Party 2018
Envy, Ten, and Bosscat, Newport Beach
www.eventbrite.com
Date: December 31, 2017
One of Orange County’s hottest parties this New Year’s Eve will combine three venues (Envy, Ten, and Bosscat) from Newport Beach and feature 16 top Orange County DJ’s, a 5 hour open bar, and much more! Each club will have a different vibe and music format to chose from as well. At Envy, enjoy house music from Donald Glaude, Amerek, Peachtreaty, Eva Kane and others, while at Ten you’ll hear top open format DJ’s. At Bosscat, enjoy old school tunes and top 40’s hip hop! There will be complimentary party favors while supplies last, and the event is 21 and over. More info can be found here.
Laugh, Drink, and Leave
Laguna Playhouse, Laguna Beach
www.lagunaplayhouse.com
Date: December 31, 2017
Laugh out loud with comedian Rita Rudner on New Year’s Eve! The funny woman will be hosting her own early New Year’s Eve party at the storied Laguna Playhouse. Guests can toast the end of 2017 and watch the ball drop on the East Coast in Times Square with a complimentary glass of Champagne and dessert. Tickets are between $116-131 and the event begins at 7 p.m.
Midnight Masquerade at Aqua Lounge
Aqua Lounge, Newport Beach
www.lagunaplayhouse.com
Date: December 31, 2017 at 9pm
Starting at 9pm on New Year’s Eve, Aqua Lounge will be hosting a fun masquerade party where guests will show up in their best to light up the dance floor and celebrate the end of 2017 and the beginning of 2018! SoCal DJ Tirade will be helping revelers get in the mood with great music, and there will also be surprise party favors, premium drinks and much more! The ticket cost is $100, but it includes one specialty cocktail and champagne toast at midnight. Tickets can be purchased here.
New Year’s Eve in Foundation Room: Glamour & Gold
Foundation Room, House of Blues, Anaheim
www.houseofblues.com
Date: December 31, 2017 at 9pm
Ring in 2018 with a full stomach of great food and a Champagne toast at the Foundation Room at Anaheim’s House of Blues! Enjoy festivities, including live entertainment from Michael Dean Band & DJ Red, as well as food and beverages and much more! Entry only admission is $25, or buy a beverage package for $80. There are also VIP packages available.