(credit: Subbotina Anna/shutterstock)

While many people like to stay in for New Year’s Eve, there’s plenty that love to dress to the nines to ring in the new year. If you have not made your plans to ring in 2018, look into these great celebrations in Orange County! Happy New Year!



First Night Fullerton

Downtown Fullerton

www.cityoffullerton.com

Date: December 31, 2017 from 7pm to 12am Downtown FullertonDate: December 31, 2017 from 7pm to 12am The City of Fullerton will be celebrating the 26th annual “First Night Fullerton” on New Year’s Eve! First Night Fullerton is an open party which is a family-friendly event featuring musical stage performances by celebrity cover bands, rides, roaming entertainment, zip lining, games, food vendors, activities and more. The festival ends at midnight as the sky lights up with an incredible aerial display of fireworks to ring in the New Year. To make this event even more appealing, you’ll hear music from local favorites. This free event is from 7pm until midnight and generally draws around 15,000 guests every year!



Hermosa Beach New Year’s Celebration

Hermosa Beach Pier, Pier Plaza, Hermosa Beach

www.hermosabch.org

Date: December 31, 2017 Hermosa Beach Pier, Pier Plaza, Hermosa BeachDate: December 31, 2017 Ring in the New Year in Hermosa Beach on the famed Hermosa Beach Pier! The celebration, which will begin at 8pm, will feature music by Lou Giovannetti and his Big Band, and will have 2 ball drops: one at 9pm for New York, and one at midnight for Southern California.



Mansion NYE Party

Mansion, Costa Mesa

www.eventbrite.com

Date: December 31, 2017 Mansion, Costa MesaDate: December 31, 2017 Ring in 2018 with friends, and your loved ones at Mansion in Costa Mesa. The nightclub will be offering 2 areas of music including an all star local DJ lineup, multiple stocked bars, appearances, party favors, confetti cannons, and a midnight balloon drop.



Escape New Year’s Massive Party 2018

Envy, Ten, and Bosscat, Newport Beach

www.eventbrite.com

Date: December 31, 2017 Envy, Ten, and Bosscat, Newport BeachDate: December 31, 2017 One of Orange County’s hottest parties this New Year’s Eve will combine three venues (Envy, Ten, and Bosscat) from Newport Beach and feature 16 top Orange County DJ’s, a 5 hour open bar, and much more! Each club will have a different vibe and music format to chose from as well. At Envy, enjoy house music from Donald Glaude, Amerek, Peachtreaty, Eva Kane and others, while at Ten you’ll hear top open format DJ’s. At Bosscat, enjoy old school tunes and top 40’s hip hop! There will be complimentary party favors while supplies last, and the event is 21 and over. More info can be found here.



Laugh, Drink, and Leave

Laguna Playhouse, Laguna Beach

www.lagunaplayhouse.com

Date: December 31, 2017 Laguna Playhouse, Laguna BeachDate: December 31, 2017 Laugh out loud with comedian Rita Rudner on New Year’s Eve! The funny woman will be hosting her own early New Year’s Eve party at the storied Laguna Playhouse. Guests can toast the end of 2017 and watch the ball drop on the East Coast in Times Square with a complimentary glass of Champagne and dessert. Tickets are between $116-131 and the event begins at 7 p.m.



Midnight Masquerade at Aqua Lounge

Aqua Lounge, Newport Beach

www.lagunaplayhouse.com

Date: December 31, 2017 at 9pm Aqua Lounge, Newport BeachDate: December 31, 2017 at 9pm Starting at 9pm on New Year’s Eve, Aqua Lounge will be hosting a fun masquerade party where guests will show up in their best to light up the dance floor and celebrate the end of 2017 and the beginning of 2018! SoCal DJ Tirade will be helping revelers get in the mood with great music, and there will also be surprise party favors, premium drinks and much more! The ticket cost is $100, but it includes one specialty cocktail and champagne toast at midnight. Tickets can be purchased here.