LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A passenger who somehow boarded the wrong flight forced a Tokyo-bound plane to return to Los Angeles International Airport Tuesday night, several hours after taking off, the airline claimed in a statement Wednesday.

Nippon Airways (ANA) Flight 175 departed LAX at 11:36 a.m. Tuesday. About four hours into the flight, the plane made a U-turn over the Pacific Ocean and headed back to LAX.

“During the flight, the cabin crew became aware that one of the passengers boarded the incorrect flight and notified the pilot,” ANA said in a statement to CBS2. “As part of the airline’s security procedure, the pilot in command decided to return to the originating airport, where the passenger was disembarked.”

The plane, which happened to be carrying singer John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen, landed at LAX at 7:33 p.m.

Teigen expressed her frustration, tweeting frequently to her more than nine million followers during the ordeal.

“A flying first for me: 4 hours into an 11 hour flight and we are turning around because we have a passenger who isn’t supposed to be on this plane. Why… why do we all gotta go back, I do not know.”

Airport police were initially told to be ready for ANA Flight 175’s return to LAX before it was discovered there was a mix-up that was ultimately straightened out, airport police told reporters.

The plane did not take off again until 3:23 a.m. Wednesday.

“ANA is researching the situation currently to determine how the passenger boarded the flight,” the airline wrote.

It did not elaborate on the exact circumstances that prompted the mix-up, although Teigen tweeted that passengers were told someone had boarded the plane with a United Airlines ticket. ANA and United have a joint venture.

“Why did we all get punished for this one person’s mistake?” Teigen asked on Twitter. “Why not just land in Tokyo and send the other person back? How is this the better idea, you ask? We all have the same questions.”

It was unclear if the passengers would be receiving refunds or vouchers.