LYNWOOD (CBSLA) – Authorities asked for the public’s help Wednesday to find a missing 23-year-old Lynwood man who requires kidney dialysis three times a week.

Miguel Angel Martinez. (LASD)

Miguel Angel Martinez was last seen about 5 p.m. Sunday at his home in the 11600 block of Ester Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Martinez, who has a catheter on the right side of his chest, is Hispanic, 5 feet 6, 125 pounds, with short brown Hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and torn light blue jeans when last seen.

Anyone with information regarding Martinez’s whereabouts was urged to call the sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500 to speak with Detective Abraham or Sergeant Nunez.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS.

