Filed Under:California Legislature

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – California Assemblyman Sebastian Ridley-Thomas (D-West Los Angeles), announced his sudden resignation Wednesday from the California Legislature due to health issues.

The 30-year-old Thomas, who has been in the Assembly since 2013, said in a statement that earlier this month he underwent his fifth surgery of the year for an undisclosed health problem.

“On December 18th, I underwent surgery for the fifth time this year,” Thomas wrote. “Although I expect a full recovery, my physicians advise that I will need an extended period of time to recuperate.”

Thomas is the son of Los Angeles County Board Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, who also issued a statement. It read in part,

“Avis and I are extremely proud of how our son, Sebastian, has represented California’s 54th State Assembly District and served as a role model for the greater African American community and his generation.”

In December of 2013, Thomas – then an aide to L.A. City Councilman Curren Price Jr. – won a special election to win the District 54 seat.

“When I resume public life, I intend to remain active in civic affairs, where my passion lies,” Thomas wrote Wednesday. “Following recuperation, I will return to the work of political empowerment, millennial civic engagement, and inspiring the next generation of leaders.”

Thomas is the third Los Angeles-area Democratic assemblyman to resign since November. Assemblymen Matt Dababneh and Raul Bocanegra resigned over allegations of sexual misconduct. The Democrats have a supermajority in the state Assembly.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch