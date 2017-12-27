LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – California Assemblyman Sebastian Ridley-Thomas (D-West Los Angeles), announced his sudden resignation Wednesday from the California Legislature due to health issues.
The 30-year-old Thomas, who has been in the Assembly since 2013, said in a statement that earlier this month he underwent his fifth surgery of the year for an undisclosed health problem.
“On December 18th, I underwent surgery for the fifth time this year,” Thomas wrote. “Although I expect a full recovery, my physicians advise that I will need an extended period of time to recuperate.”
Thomas is the son of Los Angeles County Board Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, who also issued a statement. It read in part,
“Avis and I are extremely proud of how our son, Sebastian, has represented California’s 54th State Assembly District and served as a role model for the greater African American community and his generation.”
In December of 2013, Thomas – then an aide to L.A. City Councilman Curren Price Jr. – won a special election to win the District 54 seat.
“When I resume public life, I intend to remain active in civic affairs, where my passion lies,” Thomas wrote Wednesday. “Following recuperation, I will return to the work of political empowerment, millennial civic engagement, and inspiring the next generation of leaders.”
Thomas is the third Los Angeles-area Democratic assemblyman to resign since November. Assemblymen Matt Dababneh and Raul Bocanegra resigned over allegations of sexual misconduct. The Democrats have a supermajority in the state Assembly.