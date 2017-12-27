Getting out for New Year’s Eve can get pretty costly, so why start the New Year by visiting these free events throughout Southern California.

For the past several years, Grand Park has offered a free New Year’s Eve celebration that seems to top itself from the prior year. Thousands are expected to attend this party, which will span the entire park, as well as the neighboring Music Center and the streets that surround it. With three music stages offering everything from rock to electronic music and Latin music, it is sure to be a blast. Acts performing include DJ Francesca Harding, The Beat Junkies featuring Dj Babu, Mr. Choc, Shurtkut, and others! There will also be a interactive countdown, a digital dance zone, photo boots to snap the final photos of 2017, food trucks (Belly Bombz, Cousins Maine Lobster, etc) and tons of other fun!

One of Los Angeles’ top breweries will be throwing an excellent New Year’s Eve party this year from 8pm to 2am to ring in 2018. With no cover, ring in the new year with specialty beer, cocktails, and a free Bir Royale toast at midnight! Food from Downtown Taco Co and Kai Kai Dumplings will also be offered.

Marina del Rey New Year’s Eve Fireworks & Glow Party

Burton Chace Park, Marina del ReyDate: December 31, 2017 from 7pm to 12am

Celebrate New Year’s Eve 2017 in Marina del Rey with a Glow Party & Fireworks Show that is sure to delight kids and adults alike! At 7pm, the Glow Party will begin with fun activites for the whole family, including live DJ’s, dance music, dancers, curcuit breaker robots, face painting, a photo booth, free giveaways, food trucks and more. Then, at 8:59:30pm, they will hold an East Coast 30 second countdown and viewing party of the Times Square ball drop along with a fireworks display in Marina del Rey! At 11:59:30pm, it’s time for Los Angeles to ring in the new year! Celebrate with the 30 second countdown followed by another ten-minute fireworks display!