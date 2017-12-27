Filed Under:Dead Whale

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A whale estimated at 20 to 30 feet long was found dead in a shipping channel near the Port of Long Beach Wednesday night.

whale2 Dead Whale Found Near Port Of Long Beach

The whale has been tied to a dock until scientists arrive to investigate the cause of death and determine what type of whale it is. A port spokesperson said this rare occurrence and can’t recall a whale ever being trapped in shipping traffic.

The whale was discovered by the Coast Guard near Nimitz Road at Pier T and Bert 140 around 6 p.m., Long Beach Fire Dept. spokesperson Brian Fisk said.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch