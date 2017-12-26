RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – A man and woman have been arrested after police discovered they were using a drone to transport narcotics out of a drug house in Riverside, where a 9-year-old girl was also living, authorities said Tuesday.
According to Riverside police, in early December, detectives investigating a suspected drug house in the 8700 block of Chesapeake Lane observed a drone carrying a small package take off from the yard and fly to a nearby parking lot, where the package – believed to contain narcotics — was dropped off to waiting customers.
On the morning of Dec. 21, police raided the home, where they discovered multiple hypodermic syringes, meth, LSD-laced candles, fentanyl-containing powder and the drone in question.
A 9-year-old girl was also found living in a bedroom of the house. Inside the room, officers found a “vape pen” containing marijuana, police said. The girl was taken into the custody of Riverside Child Protective Services before being released to her mother.
Benjamin Baldassarre, 39, and 31-year-old Ashley Carroll were arrested on multiple charges including possession of controlled substances, conspiracy to commit a crime and child endangerment.
Don’t quite get the 9yo being released to her ‘mother’. Mom must know these creeps for her little girl to be in their company, otherwise the creeps would be charged with imprisonment of a minor. Sick people who kill others for personal gain.
How long did it take the cops to reach this DUH! moment?