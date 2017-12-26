LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – A man escaped serious injury after careening his car into a small hotel in Long Beach early Tuesday morning.
At around 4:12 a.m., a car slammed into the ground floor of the Liberty Hotel at 1875 Cherry Ave. The car appeared to clip a pole and then continued into the building.
According to Long Beach Fire Department, there were no injuries to the driver of anyone in the hotel. About 20 guests were displaced. However, firefighters were working to stabilize the building and see if they could get the guests back inside.
The driver was taken to a hospital to be evaluated, Long Beach police said. He is under investigation for possibly being under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
The exact cause of the crash and the extent of the damage to the hotel were not confirmed.