VENTURA (CBSLA) — As many as 1,500 firefighters are not going to spend Christmas with their families. That’s because they are still out battling the largest wildfire in California history.
The Thomas Fire is now 86% contained and has burned more than 280,000 acres.
According to Cal Fire, the blaze has destroyed 1,063 structures and damaged 280 structures.
“The fire line from Ventura to Santa Barbara is contained and secure,” the US Forest Service said in a statement. “Even though fuels in the fire area remain critically dry, with shorter days and lack of significant winds no forward progress of the fire is expected.”
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.