HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — The Laugh Factory is hosting its 38th Annual Free Christmas Dinner on Monday, December 25.
The club welcomes anyone who is away from home or is alone for the holiday or simply homeless.
CBS2’s Brittney Hopper says the menu is traditional but you can also get “a warm meal, a hug, and many laughs.”
With celebrity comics like Tiffany Haddish (this year’s It Girl), Dom Irrera, Kevin Nealon, Paul Rodriguez, Tim Allen, Tom Dreesen, Shawn Wayans and Dane Cook the laughs are guarenteed.
Other celebrities will serve meals and also perform live shows following each meal.
On hand, welcoming guests at the door and giving toys to each child will be Laugh Factory Founder and CEO Jamie Masada whose mantra is “spending the holidays alone is no laughing matter.”
Laugh Factory encourages everyone to get involved. “You might know someone who has fallen on difficult times or whose children could use a toy and a warm holiday meal” says Masada, “or perhaps there is someone who needs a ride or someone is bashful.” Last year, 2500 people were served, and this year the Laugh Factory is preparing for even more to show up.
Laugh Factory 8001 Sunset Boulevard, Hollywood. For more info click on LaughFactory.com