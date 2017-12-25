HAYWARD, Calif. (AP) — The California Highway Patrol says a 22-year-old driver who struck a CHP patrol car, killing an officer, was under the influence of alcohol and possibly marijuana while returning from a party.
Assistant Chief Ernest Sanchez said the driver was traveling at a high speed on Interstate 880 in Hayward when he slammed into the back of a CHP SUV parked on the right shoulder. The crash occurred late Sunday and shut down the southbound lanes of the highway for hours.
The officer who died was in the passenger seat. Sanchez identified him as 33-year-old Andrew Camilleri Sr., a married father of three children. A second officer in the vehicle was treated at a hospital and released.
Governor Jerry Brown issued the following statement Sunday.
“Anne and I are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic loss of Officer Camilleri, who died yesterday while working to keep our communities safe. We join his family, friends and the entire California Highway Patrol in mourning his death and in honoring his sacrifice.”
Camilleri is survived by his wife, Rosanna, a daughter and two sons aged 12, 6 and 2. He is also survived by his parents, brother and sister.
To honor Camilleri, Governor Brown order Capital flags to be flown at half-staff.
The CHP declined to release the name of the driver who hit the patrol car.
Simply horrific.