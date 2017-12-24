CANOGA PARK (CBSLA) — Authorities say a man wielding a machete was fatally shot by officers in the San Fernando Valley.
Officials say the incident started as a domestic dispute inside a residence in Canoga Park, and resulted in one victim sustaining a dislocated shoulder while trying to fight off the suspect.
When officers arrived, they indicate that the suspect ran down a street with a machete in hand.
When he refused to drop the weapon, officers opened fire.
Medics took the man to the hospital where he died. No officers were injured.
The incident remains under investigation.