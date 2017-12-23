CANOGA PARK (CBSLA) — Authorities said a suspect was shot and killed Saturday evening in an officer-involved shooting.
Sky9 was overhead when the man was placed in an ambulance and he appeared to be alert. But Brittney Hopper reporting from the scene hours later said the man succumbed to his wounds at the hospital.
The incident happened just before 8 p.m. in the 8100 block of De Soto Avenue, police said.
The suspect was armed with a weapon. Hopper reported the man was allegedly holding a machete.
The police were reportedly called to a home involving a domestic violence incident.
Neighbors told Hopper there were five shots, people screaming and then the sounds of sirens and then more shots.
At least two ambulances arrived. Only the suspect was transported.
A man was treated at the scene for a dislocated shoulder.
No officers were injured.