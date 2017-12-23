(Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

by Cedric Williams

The Los Angeles Rams released their official Week 16 injury report late Friday night, and the only player named as unavailable for Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans was that of Matt Longacre. The outside linebacker/pass rush specialist was ruled out due to a back injury he suffered during last week’s game in Seattle.

Finding out Longacre would not be able to play was no surprise, considering he didn’t practice at all this week. Rams head coach Sean McVay said on Friday that his team would use a couple of different players to replace Longacre in the lineup.

“(It) means that Carlos Thompson will have to step up and fill the void (and) Samson Ebukam will get some more opportunities to rush off the edge,” the Los Angeles coach said. “Getting Connor Barwin back last week, we feel like we’ve got some good depth up front, but certainly it is tough to replace a player like Matt.”

Other Ram players who missed practice this week include LB Mark Barron, CB Troy Hill, OL John Sullivan, and OL Andrew Whitworth. The reason listed for all five of those players missing portions of practice this week was “non-injury related.” All five players were full participants in the Rams’ light workout on Friday morning before it left for Tennessee Friday afternoon.

Tennessee announced on Friday that they may be without two of their better cornerbacks this week. Talented young corner LeShaun Sims was placed on injured reserve on Friday, which not only means he won’t play Sunday against the Rams, but also means he will be out for the rest of the season.

Later on Friday, the Titans listed their top corner, fifth-year veteran Logan Ryan, as questionable for Sunday. Ryan didn’t practice at all this week, which is usually a sign that a player won’t play in the game that week. But Tennessee is hoping Ryan might feel good enough to give it a go when Sunday gets here.

If Ryan is unable to go Sunday, longtime backup Brice McCain is expected to start in his place.