LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — A cold air mass and lighter winds sent temperatures plunging in a swath of California early Friday.
A Red Flag warning in Los Angeles County was sandwiched between a freeze warning for parts of Santa Barbara and Bakersfield counties to the north, and a frost advisory in San Bernardino and Riverside counties to the east.
The warnings and advisories expired by mid-morning.
Several Southern California communities woke up to temperatures in the 30s. Downtown LA came in at 40 degrees, while further out, Big Bear City came in at a freezing 12 degrees.
It’s a big difference from a week ago, when downtown Los Angeles at about 6 a.m. was about 60 degrees and Big Bear City was 21 degrees. Highs last Friday were about 80 degrees across the region.
