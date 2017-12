LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — A reused SpaceX rocket has carried 10 satellites into space from California, leaving behind it a trail of mystery and wonder.

The Falcon 9 booster lifted off from coastal Vandenberg Air Force Base shortly before 5:30 p.m. Friday. It carried the latest batch of satellites for Iridium Communications.

Social media around Los Angeles was quick to respond to the strange lights in the sky.

Here is a sample of the conversation.

Nuclear alien UFO from North Korea pic.twitter.com/GUIHpKkkp5 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 23, 2017

Another view of the #SpaceX launch in SoCal, videoed by my college kid who FaceTimed to show me the #UFO…because, this kinda stuff doesn’t happen in #texas. 🤷🏼‍♀️😊@brymorgan2 pic.twitter.com/OBGkheQ9DY — Lindsay Morgan (@lmorgan13) December 23, 2017