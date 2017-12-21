ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – A woman was struck by an SUV in a hit-and-run crash in Anaheim while commemorating Hector Morales, a friend who died in an October motorcycle crash at the same intersection, police said Thursday.

The woman, identified as Jennifer Lawson, who is in her 40s, suffered broken bones in the crash, which occurred at 10:37 p.m. Wednesday at the southwest corner of Euclid Street and Francis Drive, said Anaheim police Sgt. Daron Wyatt. The driver and a passenger of the SUV abandoned their vehicle and remain at large. They were only described by witnesses as two males.

She was injured when a black Chevrolet Suburban traveling south on Euclid Street lost control, jumped the curb and struck her before crashing into a light pole. The woman was pinned against her own parked car, and the impact was so strong it set off her airbags.

At the time, Lawson had been standing on the sidewalk near a makeshift memorial established for a motorcycle-riding friend killed at the same spot a few weeks ago, Wyatt said. Lawson was taken to a hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries (she has a broken pelvis) and is expected to survive.

“The car skidded out of control, hit the curb, crashed right into the pole,” said Jason Rodriguez, a friend of the woman who was helping her put together the memorial at the time of the crash. “I jumped into the street, she jumped into the parking lot. She got the fish-end of his car, (it) came in and hit her up against the front end of hers, took out her car too.”

The driver and passenger ran away, Rodriguez added. There was no description of the suspects.

