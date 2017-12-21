LOS ANGELES (AP) — Playing in his 1,000th career game, Dustin Brown scored in overtime to send the Los Angeles Kings to a 2-1 victory Thursday night over the Colorado Avalanche.

Brown came streaking down the left side and fired a shot past goalie Semyon Varlamov 44 seconds into the extra period. It was Brown’s 13th goal of the season.

Alec Martinez also scored for Los Angeles, tying it 1-all in the third period. Jonathan Quick stopped 31 shots.

Gabriel Landeskog scored for the Avalanche, and Varlamov made 25 saves.

The Kings avoided being shut out for the first time this season when Martinez scored from the blue line, the puck rising over Varlamov’s shoulder and into the back of the net at 10:36 of the third.

It was the fourth goal of the season for Martinez.

The Avalanche scored the game’s first goal at the 11:14 mark in the second period, with Landeskog skating outside the near circle to the far circle and whipping a wrist shot past Quick.

It was the 14th goal of the season for the Colorado captain.

A lackluster first period ended scoreless. Neither team had a power play, and the Kings managed just five shots on goal.

UP NEXT

Avalanche: End their two-game road trip Saturday against the Arizona Coyotes.

Kings: Travel to San Jose to play the Sharks on Saturday.

