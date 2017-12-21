HAWTHORNE (CBSLA) – Authorities treated 10 victims, including four children, for unspecified injuries following a pursuit crash in the Hawthorne area Thursday.
Paramedics were sent to Prairie and Marine avenues just before 11 a.m., according to Los Angeles County Fire Inspector Randall Wright.
Six adults and four children were taken to various hospitals, Wright said. Crews had to free two people who were trapped in the wreckage. None of the injuries were life threatening.
Cell phone video showed a woman pleading for help to get her child out of a mangled car.
Manhattan Beach police said a witness reported a residential burglary in progress near the 1100 block of 18th Street about 10:45 a.m. When police caught up with the suspect, the chase was on, sometimes at 80 miles per hour. The driver who was fleeing police ran a red light and crashed into a vehicle occupied by two adults and four children, police told reporters at the scene.
The fleeing driver was trapped in his vehicle which was on fire at the crash. A police officer extinguished the flames and took the driver into custody.
