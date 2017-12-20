(Image Credit: Dustin Walker for Laurel & Wolf)

By Alaina Brandenburger

Trying to figure out how to design a new home or redesign rooms in your current home can be a daunting task. To make a cohesive design that reflects your personality, attention must be paid to the smallest details — from the color of the paint to the material of accent pillows on the furniture. The whole process from start to finish can be daunting, but Laurel & Wolf’s online interior design services are just what you need to take the stress out of interior design.

With Laurel & Wolf, anyone can create a gorgeous design that perfectly complements their personality. CEO and Founder Leura Fine founded the company to help make interior design more accessible and affordable to everyone, and she used the Laurel & Wolf site to redecorate her own Los Angeles home in about three months.

How It Works

Laurel & Wolf is an online tool that connects clients to interior designers who fit their style and budget. All you have to do is fill out a brief questionnaire so they can determine your budget, style, decorating needs and taste preferences. You will then be matched with a designer to help guide you through the home design process. This tool is great because it democratizes design — the tool is both accessible and affordable and gives the homeowner complete control over the design process.

Why Hire a Designer?

Utilizing the services of the professionals on Laurel & Wolf takes the guess work out of interior design. The tools available on this website allow you to generate ideas and see how things work together before committing to any purchases. You can get a feel for how your colors, finishes and furniture will mesh before you’ve already paid for them and placed them in your home. The benefits of having access to designers with this online service is that they can help you better articulate your vision, so you can find materials, furnishings and accessories that fit without having to sift through dozens of websites and catalogs.

Design on Your Time

Another benefit to the Laurel & Wolf tools is that they can help streamline the design process. Since you don’t have to schlep to a million stores on your free time, you can finish designing your room more quickly. For example, if you’re redoing your kitchen, you can save yourself the hassle of looking at tons of appliances and trying to figure out how to put all of them together. The online tools allow you to visualize the finished process, so you can arrange and rearrange until you’ve found a style that suits you. Clients can request their designers to swap out different elements of the design virtually, so you can see how things fit together before moving them into your home.

Many people are intimidated by interior design, because they don’t consider themselves to be creative enough to pull it off. But Laurel & Wolf makes the process much easier, and gives you access to a pro who can help you tap into your own creativity. Everyone deserves a home that reflects their personality and feels like a cozy respite from daily life. Rather than spending your weekends going in and out of stores trying to find decor that suits your style, check out Laurel & Wolf and let them help you through the process. Not only is it affordable, but it also makes the process of furnishing and decorating your home much less stressful.