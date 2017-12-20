SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Police in Santa Ana say a potential rapist is behind bars tonight because of the help of a Good Samaritan who stepped in and stopped the attack.

Construction worker Taylor O’Neill told CBS2’s Michele Gile he happened upon a truck that was blocking an alleyway Monday afternoon.

He called 911 and then heard a woman scream. A man in that truck was trying to kidnap and rape the woman, police said.

O’Neill said he could see she was in trouble — her nose and mouth had been taped. The look on her face said it: “Fear.”

The victim was able to scream as O’Neill called for help.

“I noticed she was in trouble. I tried to open the door…couldn’t open it. So I banged on the glass. And that is when he got off of her.”

Police say “he” is 27-year-old Jorge De Armas. The suspect was reportedly on the run all night.

They arrested De Armas as he walked into work in Costa Mesa just before midnight Tuesday.

Police credit O’Neill for helping them identify the suspect.

As soon as he rescued the woman, O’Neill pulled out his cellphone and snapped a few photos of the suspect’s white truck. One of the photos captured the vehicle’s license plate.

Police say Taylor O’Neill not only saved the woman but also solved the case

“Who knows what would have happened if he wasn’t there? Fortunately, the gods were working in her favor,” said Santa Ana Police Corporal Anthony Bertagna.

Police said a roll of duct tape was recovered in De Armas’ truck.

The fact the brazen attack happened in daylight, makes police believe there have been more attacks but the victims have not come forward.