SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — A family known for bringing holiday joy to so many has fallen on hard times and faces foreclosure.

Cell phone video captured the electric moment that Santa and Mrs. Claus made their celebrity entrance at the Val Verde Boys and Girls Club Toy Giveaway. It’s a tradition put on by the L.A. Sheriff’s Department and SCV Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

“We had the kids pick up gifts, come sit on our laps – take pictures,” Mrs. Claus said.

The event is one of many toy drives during the holiday season for SCV – or Santa Clarita Valley Mr. and Mrs. Claus… brother and sister in real life who want to remain secret Santas. But to the kids, they’re the real deal. And their whole family helps put on the show – for a simple mission:

“To make sure those that can’t have, can. We don’t want to leave a child behind,” Mr. Claus said. “It actually brightens my spirit because me, I love kids.”

For a decade the family has helped others in the Santa Clarita Valley – buying and collecting donations for kids in need, but this year the family needs a holiday miracle of their own.

They’ve fallen on hard times and their family home is in jeopardy. They need more than $20,000 otherwise it will be sold at auction in January.

“Trying to catch up on the mortgage… doing it as a family, Mr. Claus said.

“It’s just amazing how we see everybody trying to help us save our home,” Mrs. Claus said.

To Help Mr. and Mrs. Claus click on their GoFundMe Page