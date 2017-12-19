Filed Under:Secret Santa

SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — A family known for bringing holiday joy to so many has fallen on hard times and faces foreclosure.

Cell phone video captured the electric moment that Santa and Mrs. Claus made their celebrity entrance at the Val Verde Boys and Girls Club Toy Giveaway. It’s a tradition put on by the L.A. Sheriff’s Department and SCV Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

“We had the kids pick up gifts, come sit on our laps – take pictures,” Mrs. Claus said.

The event is one of many toy drives during the holiday season for SCV – or Santa Clarita Valley Mr. and Mrs. Claus… brother and sister in real life who want to remain secret Santas. But to the kids, they’re the real deal. And their whole family helps put on the show – for a simple mission:

“To make sure those that can’t have, can. We don’t want to leave a child behind,” Mr. Claus said. “It actually brightens my spirit because me, I love kids.”

For a decade the family has helped others in the Santa Clarita Valley – buying and collecting donations for kids in need, but this year the family needs a holiday miracle of their own.

They’ve fallen on hard times and their family home is in jeopardy. They need more than $20,000 otherwise it will be sold at auction in January.

“Trying to catch up on the mortgage… doing it as a family, Mr. Claus said.

“It’s just amazing how we see everybody trying to help us save our home,” Mrs. Claus said.

To Help Mr. and Mrs. Claus click on their GoFundMe Page

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch