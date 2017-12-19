COMPTON (CBSLA) — L.A.’s newest housing hotspot is Compton. That’s where homes not too far from the beach are going for less than $400,000.

As KCAL9/CBS2’s Crystal Cruz reports, Compton is the new trendy city to make a buy.

“We walk every night to the park, bread store or look at Christmas lights. That’s a pretty one,” said broker Julio Ruiz.

Added Ruiz: “Now you have a Target, Best Buy. It’s like living in Porter Ranch now as far as services come.”

Cruz walked with Ruiz and his family around his street at night.

“You guys feel safe walking for tacos?,” said Cruz.

“Yeah. Don’t you?,” answered Ruiz with laughter.

“We know our neighbors and they’re very friendly and we can walk around the block and I do feel secure here,” said Ruiz’s wife Nicole.

“Our mortgage is less than what our rent was,” said homeowner Karla Scott.

Inside Scott’s home there’s new flooring and an upgraded kitchen.

“Do you feel safe here?,” asked Cruz.

“Yes. No bars on the door. I noticed more people taking their bars down,” answered Scott.

With the Olympics and a nearby football stadium in the works, Ruiz says home values will appreciate too.

“I’m not gonna be the guy that says ‘man I remember Compton was bad. Everything was so cheap. I should’ve bought then.’ Right now is the time to do it,” said Ruiz.

Ruiz’s kids go to private school. He says because he doesn’t have a huge mortgage he’s able to spend money on his kids’ education.