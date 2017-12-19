LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles County supervisor says extreme weather conditions leading to multiple wildfires burning across California are linked to “human-driven climate change”.
Supervisor Hilda Solis asked the Office of Emergency Management, the Chief Sustainability Officer, Fire Department, Department of Public Health and the Department of Public Works to look into potential effects of extreme weather – including wildfires – at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.
“It is clear that extreme weather conditions are a byproduct of human-driven climate change, and abnormal weather is the new normal,” Solis said. “Historically, Los Angeles has been known for our idyllic weather, but the Creek Fire, Rye Fire and the Skirball Fire are stark reminders of humanity’s fragile coexistence with nature.”
While the focus is currently on fighting and containing fires in a winter season without a rain storm, Solis warned efforts will eventually shift to the dangers of mudslides and debris flow.
The Skirball Fire, which destroyed 700 homes and an apartment building in the Bel-Air area, was determined to have been caused by an illegal cooking fire at a homeless encampment in a brush area next to where Sepulveda Boulevard crosses under the San Diego (405) Freeway.
The cause of both the Creek and Rye fires is still under investigation.
A report is expected back in 30 days.
Solis knows this how? From her poli sci and public admin degrees? Why don’t we start local and do something about the morons who set many of these fires?