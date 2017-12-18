Filed Under:Rob Lowe, Thomas Fire

SANTA BARBARA (CBSLA) — Weary firefighters who have been working round the clock to save homes from the devastating Thomas Fire were treated to a “thank you” meal this weekend, courtesy of actor Rob Lowe.

Lowe, 53, whose home in Santa Barbara was at one point threatened by what officials say is now the third-largest fire in California history, served dinner to some “new friends” this weekend at his home near Montecito.

Dinner for new friends at our house.

A post shared by Rob Lowe (@robloweofficial) on

He also took a photo with firefighters to show his “respect” and “gratitude”.

The “West Wing” actor also snapped a photo of himself grabbing a hose and helping fire crews as flames approached his home.

Helping earlier today. You do what you can, but when it’s time.. you GO.

A post shared by Rob Lowe (@robloweofficial) on

“Helping earlier today. You do what you can, but when it’s time.. you GO”, Lowe said in the post’s caption.

The 420-square-mile blaze has forced evacuation orders across Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, including Montecito, home to mansions of Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres and many other celebrities.

Comments (2)
  1. Jim St says:
    December 18, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    The video doesn’t match the story.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch