SANTA BARBARA (CBSLA) — Weary firefighters who have been working round the clock to save homes from the devastating Thomas Fire were treated to a “thank you” meal this weekend, courtesy of actor Rob Lowe.

Lowe, 53, whose home in Santa Barbara was at one point threatened by what officials say is now the third-largest fire in California history, served dinner to some “new friends” this weekend at his home near Montecito.

Dinner for new friends at our house. A post shared by Rob Lowe (@robloweofficial) on Dec 17, 2017 at 9:24pm PST

He also took a photo with firefighters to show his “respect” and “gratitude”.

The “West Wing” actor also snapped a photo of himself grabbing a hose and helping fire crews as flames approached his home.

“Helping earlier today. You do what you can, but when it’s time.. you GO”, Lowe said in the post’s caption.

The 420-square-mile blaze has forced evacuation orders across Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, including Montecito, home to mansions of Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres and many other celebrities.