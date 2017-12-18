COTO DE CAZA (CBSLA) – A man was killed and a second was hurt in a three-vehicle wreck in the Wagon Wheen area of Coto de Caza Monday.
The crash occurred at Oso Parkway & Bridal Path – near Wagon Wheel Elementary — at 11:20 a.m., according to the Orange County Fire Authority.
The wreck involved three vehicles, including a cargo van, a pickup truck and a sedan. First responders arrived to find the driver of the sedan, a man in his late 50s, dead at the scene.
The driver of the cargo van, a man in his 30s, was rushed to a hospital with traumatic injuries, fire officials said.
The driver of the pickup truck was not hurt.
California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.
The location is NOT in Coto De Caza.