LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – John Skipper announced Monday he is resigning as president of ESPN due to a struggle with substance abuse.
In a statement, Skipper said that he is stepping down as president and co-chairman of Disney Media Networks immediately.
“I have struggled for many years with a substance addiction. I have decided that the most important thing I can do right now is to take care of my problem,” Skipper wrote.
Skipper has been with ESPN since 1997. He has served as president since 2012.
“I come to this public disclosure with embarrassment, trepidation and a feeling of having let others I care about down,” Skipper said.
Former longtime ESPN president George Bodenheimer will take over on an interim basis until a replacement is found.
“I join John Skipper’s many friends and colleagues across the company in wishing him well during this challenging time,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a statement. “I respect his candor and support his decision to focus on his health and his family.”