CORONA (CBSLA) — A woman and her two grandchildren narrowly escaped after a car plowed into the Corona guest house where they were sleeping early Monday morning.
Police say a car blew through a stop sign, then crashed through a concrete wall and hit the 1,000-square-foot guest house in the 4100 block of Gilbert Avenue at about 2 a.m. The crash caused a fire that left the car a charred skeleton.
The woman, who was sleeping in the house at the time, suffered minor burns to her arms and hands and was taken to a hospital for treatment. The two children, ages 7 and 8, who were visiting her were not hurt.
“The car, when it entered, it pushed the dresser to the doorway, but it also created a hole in the wall,” Kenneth Hernandez, a cousin, said. “So they had to go through a hole in the wall and go around the car and then open the front door.”
Two men, the driver of the car and his passenger, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Police are investigating whether it was alcohol- or drug-related.
The family that owns the home says this has happened several times already – but Monday’s accident was the most serious one yet.
