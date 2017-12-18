Filed Under:South LA

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Two people were killed in a chain-reaction multi-vehicle wreck on the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles late Sunday night.

The five-vehicle wreck occurred on the northbound 110 Freeway near Slauson Avenue at 11:26 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol.

Officers arrived to find two people dead on scene and two others with complaints of pain, CHP said. The two victims – a female driver and her male passenger – were both riding in a Scion SUV.

Investigators believe the Scion was stopped and blocking several lanes when it was struck by a second vehicle, which then caused the chain-reaction crash.

The circumstances and cause of the crash remain under investigation. No names were released.

A Sig Alert was issued and the northbound 110 Freeway was shut down for several hours. It was reopened a little after 5 a.m.

