LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — More people appear to be choosing to use an Uber for rides to the hospital over an ambulance, a recent study has found.
David Slusky, an assistant professor of economics at the University of Kansas, along with co-author Leon Moskatel, examined ambulance rates in over 750 U.S. cities nationwide.
The data looked at ambulance usage rates since Uber was introduced in those markets between the years 2013 and 2015.
The data, according to the study, appeared to show that ambulance usage rates had declined by at least 7 percent in those markets.
“Many patients don’t need something that can break traffic laws and don’t need something staffed by paramedics with a bunch of fancy equipment,” Slusky said.
